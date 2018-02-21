Chicopee police focused on preparing residents for active shooter situations

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police want to sponsor training to help civilians deal with active violent intruder situations. It’s geared to businesses and churches in Chicopee.

While still in the preliminary stage, it would focus on policy and procedure reviews, infrastructure design, and scenario training.

The idea came after last week’s deadly mass shooting in a Florida high school.

Samantha Stortz, local middle school student believes this type of training should be required.

“There is only so much you can be prepared for and that extra length you’re going to prepare for that, I think it’s really important,” said Stortz of Chicopee.

The program would be conducted by an outside company that specializes in active intruder training.

It would be a two day course for a maximum of 35 people.

A budget has not yet been established.