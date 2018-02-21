Chicopee City Council approves more funding to knock down Uniroyal buildings

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- The next phase in a nearly decade long project in Chicopee has finally been approved.

“It is part of history in Chicopee”,says owner of Chicopee Glass and Mirror, Steve Springs. His building used to be a Uniroyal building.

“It’s time to do something with it”, he says.

The city will pay $2.8 million to knock down five buildings that used to be part of the Uniroyal Buildings.

The US Environmental Protection Agency awarded the city a total of $600,000 to help abate the properties.

Another $120,000 will be covered by a Community Development Block Grant.

Once all future demolitions and abatements are finished, there will only be three buildings left of the Uniroyals complex including the administration building. Those remaining three buildings will be sold for redevelopment.

“We think that at least with those three buildings, if we can preserve those and see those redeveloped, then at least we’ve kept a piece of that history and see it utilized in a contemporary way”, says Lee Pouliot, the director of Chicopee planning and development.

So far, 11 of the original 21 buildings have been demolished. Other land that used to have buildings is now for sale.