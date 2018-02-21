Celebrity chef’s Italian restaurant among dining options at MGM Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – MGM Springfield announced Wednesday some of the restaurants that will be operating inside the $960 million casino when it opens later this fall.

According to a release sent to 22News, MGM Springfield will unveil a diverse culinary portfolio headlined by celebrity Chef Michael Mina’s Cal Mare, an Italian restaurant showcasing coastal cuisine.

Other restaurants include MGM Resorts’ The Chandler Steakhouse, South End Market, and TAP Sports Bar.

“When our doors open, guests will find a resort that blurs the line between food and entertainment, and we can’t wait for everyone to see what we’ve been working on,” said MGM Springfield Vice President of Food & Beverage Anthony Caratozzolo. “We set out to design a destination where guests will feel comfortable, return frequently and be able to enjoy different amenities each time, from casual lunches to celebratory dinners.”

The casino is still under construction in the city’s South End and is scheduled to open in September.

Dining options coming to MGM Springfield View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The Chandler Steakhouse (Credit: MGM) Cal Mare Dining Room Rendering (Credit: MGM) Adam Sobel from Cal Mare (Credit: MGM) Cal Mare Bar (Credit: MGM) Michael Mina from Cal Mare (Credit: MGM) South End Market Rendering (Credit: MGM) South End Market Rendering (Credit: MGM) South End Market Rendering (Credit: MGM)