Cannabis Control Commission considering changing draft regulations

BOSTON (WWLP)—Recreational marijuana is legal in Massachusetts, but you still can’t legally buy it. Before pot shops can open, the state must establish regulations for the industry and protocol for issuing licenses to retailers and growers.

The regulations are currently in the draft stages but the Cannabis Control Commission is mulling over changing the regulations after getting feedback from the public at 10 hearings across the state. The Commission plans discuss the regulations at a public meeting next week.

“I think we’re going to have some pretty substantive conversations. We got a lot of feedback. We are taking it to heart. We are thinking about it. I can’t speak for the other commissioners but I know that I’m spending a lot of time reading and thinking,” the Commission’s Chair Steven Hoffman said.

One draft regulation would allow marijuana products to be delivered straight to your home. The Commission is also considering allowing licensed marijuana retailers to set up social consumption establishments, like a bar or cafe, where adults can consume marijuana products directly on the premises.

But some regulations are receiving push back from from Baker administration officials and House Speaker Robert DeLeo who have public safety concerns. DeLeo said the Commission is going quicker than he would like to see on issues like home delivery and cannabis cafes.

Hoffman said the Commission plans to vote on the final regulations in the first week of March; they have until March 15 as set by the law.