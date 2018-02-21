Britax refuses to recall jogging strollers, so the feds have sued

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The federal government is suing Britax, the company behind the BOB jogging stroller.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the front wheel on the jogging stroller can detach.

The CPSC says consumers have filed at least 200 complaints about the product since 2012.

Britax is refusing to issue a recall, so the CPSC filed an administrative complaint against Britax Child Safety, Inc., alleging that the design of its BOB jogging strollers allows consumers to use the product without properly securing the front wheel.

According to the CPSC’s complaint, “the defect creates a substantial risk of injury.” In fact, according to the agency, 50 children and 47 adults have suffered various injuries in stroller incidents from concussions to broken bones.

The CPSC is asking for an order that would require Britax to stop distributing the strollers, to notify the public of the alleged defect, and to offer consumers repairs, replacements or refunds.

In a statement, Britax said, “There is no defect in these products. They are safe when used as instructed.”

The company claims front wheel detachments are caused by improperly secured quick release mechanisms and unlocked swivel wheels while jogging.

Sarah Tilton, director of consumer advocacy at BOB Gear released the following statement:

At BOB Gear, safety is at our core. Everything we do is driven with a focus on a commitment to safety. All BOB jogging strollers have been rigorously tested, often going above and beyond US performance requirements. They comply with the industry standards and government regulations, including meeting the wheel retention performance requirement (ASTM), adopted unanimously by the CPSC in 2014. Our consumers are well-informed when it comes to the products they buy, and we trust them to use the product correctly.

Britax imported and distributed about 493,000 single and double occupant B.O.B. jogging strollers from Dec. 2011 through Sept. 2015, according to the CPSC. The agency said an undetermined number of jogging strollers were distributed by B.O.B. Trailers between 1997 and Dec. 2011 when it was acquired by Britax.

There are instructional videos on the company’s website showing proper front wheel installation and the how to lock the swivel wheel.

