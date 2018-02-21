Agawam residents have mixed feelings about upcoming medical marijuana dispensary

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A medical marijuana facility is coming to Agawam. The dispensary will operate at 584 Meadow Street Extension, the old Herzenberg building near the Route 57 rotary.
Mayor William Sapelli announced a host community agreement between the town and Debilitating Medical Condition Treatment Centers. Mayor Sapelli said the dispensary will provide additional tax revenues.
While some residents believe its important to have a medical marijuana facility, others don’t like the idea.
“People are going to take a lot of advantage of it, then as soon as you know it I feel like this whole town will be filled with marijuana,” Hannely Santiago of Agawam told 22News.
Another Agawam resident disagreed and said the dispensary could make things a little safer
“I think it’s a lot better to buy it at the dispensary instead of off the streets,” Chanel Hatch told 22News. “I think they should put a dispensary in Agawam.”
There is no set date on when the dispensary plans to open.