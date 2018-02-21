Agawam residents have mixed feelings about upcoming medical marijuana dispensary

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A medical marijuana facility is coming to Agawam. The dispensary will operate at 584 Meadow Street Extension, the old Herzenberg building near the Route 57 rotary.

Mayor William Sapelli announced a host community agreement between the town and Debilitating Medical Condition Treatment Centers. Mayor Sapelli said the dispensary will provide additional tax revenues.

While some residents believe its important to have a medical marijuana facility, others don’t like the idea.

“People are going to take a lot of advantage of it, then as soon as you know it I feel like this whole town will be filled with marijuana,” Hannely Santiago of Agawam told 22News.

Another Agawam resident disagreed and said the dispensary could make things a little safer

“I think it’s a lot better to buy it at the dispensary instead of off the streets,” Chanel Hatch told 22News. “I think they should put a dispensary in Agawam.”

There is no set date on when the dispensary plans to open.