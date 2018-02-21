Agawam Axe House reopened after being temporarily shut down

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – The Agawam Axe House has reopened after being temporarily shutdown due to safety concerns.

Agawam Mayor William Sapelli previously told 22News the axe-throwing businesses opened without completing its paperwork. He said he had concerns about how safe the activity of axe-throwing is.

The Axe House owners were scheduled to meet with town officials February 13 to request to reopen.

On February 16, the Axe House posted on Facebook that they were officially back in business.

