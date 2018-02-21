Abandoned car found on French King Bridge led to hours-long search

ERVING, Mass. (WWLP) – State and local police spent hours searching overnight after finding an abandoned car on the French King Bridge.

Massachusetts State Police Lt. Tom Ryan told 22News troopers were called to Erving just before 1:00 a.m. Wednesday to help local police with their search, providing patrols and police dogs.

Troopers assigned to the Northwestern DA’s Office were also involved in the search. DA spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News the registered owner of the vehicle was unable to be found anywhere in the area. Carey said police are investigating the possibility that he or she jumped off the bridge.

Surveillance cameras were installed on the bridge in 2016 to increase public safety and help local police departments that have frequently been called there for reports of people jumping off the bridge.

22News left a message with Erving police for more information.