Youth baseball team auctioning off AR-15

(KSNF) A youth baseball team in Missouri is gaining national attention for an AR-15 being raffled off to raise money for the season.

The 9-U Neosho Wildcat travel baseball team is a summer travel team not associated with the school district. It requires donations and fundraisers to cover expenses, so the kids are selling raffle tickets.

“One of the boys on the team, his dad is a co-founder of Black Rain Ordnance which is a gun manufacturer in our area so they put up a product and said here we can have a raffle,” says Ben Baker.

According to Baker, an AR-15 was chosen for the fundraiser for its different uses, he says it’s a perfect hunting and sporting gun.

While the raffle was started before the deadly school shooting in Florida, it’s that incident that caused the outcry.

In a statement posted on the organizer’s Facebook page “the funds that we will raise are helping these 11 year old boys play travel baseball. This helps alleviate some if not all expenses. We would never want a child to be left out of something they love because they can’t afford it.”

