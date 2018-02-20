You have options to get your money back if your debit card is compromised

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly everyday, we hear about a new data breach or hack.



The money in your bank account is insured by FDIC. Credit cards have fraud protection. But what about debit cards?



22News went to the MassMutual Federal Credit Union in Springfield. They told 22News debit cards are just as secure as credit cards and certainly more secure than cash.

The only difference is when your debit card is hacked, it’s your actual money that’s being stolen, not a creditors so you might be out of money for a short period of time.



MassMutual said the important thing is to watch your account, identify and report any suspicious charges as soon as possible. You’ll be refunded.



“Just make sure you always have it when you are leaving a store or an ATM, make sure you have it with you,” said Chris Brown, COO of MassMutual Federal Credit Union. “Make sure you don’t write your PIN number on the card, you would be surprised how often we see that. Always keep an eye on your account and make sure the charges that go through are yours.”



Always make sure you end your transactions at the ATM.



Sometimes the machine will ask you if you need more time, if your are done, hit no, but even if you walk away the machine should ask you to re-enter your pin number.



Some banks and credit unions even have apps that let you shut your card on and off.