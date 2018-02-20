What are you doing to take advantage of the warmer weather?

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The wait is over for warmer weather. 22News talked with people today to find out what they are going to do to take advantage of the mild weather.

February? Try more like April. Record High temperatures soared into the mid 60s Tuesday, and Wednesday’s expected to be in the 70s. To put that into perspective, average high temperatures for this time of the year is in the mid 30s, that will put western Massachusetts at least 30 degrees above average.

Snow fell late Saturday night into Sunday morning and almost all of that snow was gone by Tuesday afternoon.

22News went to the East Longmeadow shops to find plenty of people outside eating, biking, and shopping in thinner layers. They left the heavy jackets home or in the car. People were excited about the warm weather.

Eileen Jenkins, from East Longmeadow, told 22News, “Spend more time outside, we’re active and teachers so we have the week off so we’ll be doing runs outside, hes gonna go watch a lacrosse game, so we’re really excited about the warmer weather.”

Joe Heney, also from East Longmeadow, told 22News, “I’ll probably get dragged to go out for a run whether I like it or not but Ill be looking forward to it.”