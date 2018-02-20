Westfield residents concerned about quality of city’s drinking water

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield viewers have been contacting 22News, concerned about the purity of their drinking water.



Unfortunately, our calls were not returned by news time.



The city’s water department referred our questions to the legal department and they have not called us back.



The legal department is involved because the city has filed a $50-million lawsuit against the manufacturers of firefighting foam used at Barnes Air National Guard Base.



A cancer-causing chemical in that foam was discovered in the Westfield water supply. Some people told 22News they have concerns, other said they don’t.



“I’m not too worried,” said Benjamin Corbett, a Westfield State University student. “I have a water purifier on my sink so I think that is going to help.”



“I can try and buy things to help clean it and then get the word out there to use purified bottled water,” said Ricardo Costa of Westfield.

Westfield has said they plan to have a new water filtration system in operation by the end of this year.



The system is expected to cost no more than $6 million.