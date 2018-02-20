Warmer weather makes stepping out on ice dangerous

EAST LONDMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Just this week, an ice fisherman told me he planned to stay off the ice at the Oxbow in Northampton because of the warmer weather.

On Tuesday, 22News traveled to Heritage Park in East Longmeadow, normally a popular place for ice skaters in winter. Not only was most of the ice melted, but water was overflowing. The warmer weather and rain melted the ice, raising water levels.

22News talked with Capt. Christopher Beecher of the East Longmeadow Fire Department to figure out how long it might take for the pond to re-freeze. He said that it takes “several days. Three to four days of below-freeing temperatures of daytime temps and nighttime temps.”

Temperatures are forecast to be above average for the rest of this week, which will only cause more melting.