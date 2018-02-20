Victim identified in fatal hit and run accident in Adams, suspect facing charges

ADAMS, Mass. (WWLP) – An Adams man is in custody after police say he is connected to a hit and run accident that caused the death of an 85-year-old woman Friday morning.

According to the Berkshire District Attorney’s office, 61-year-old David Sookey Jr., of East Road, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and is facing charges including one count of leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, and one count of misleading, impeding and obstructing a police investigation.

The DA’s office said Sookey Jr., was released shortly after on personal recognizance and will be arraigned in Northern District Court Wednesday morning.

The 85-year-old woman, identified by the DA’s office as Theresa Marby of Adams died from blunt force trauma after police responded to a call about a woman lying in the road on Dean Street around 9:30 a.m.

She was taken to Berkshire Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead shortly after.

The Adams Police Department, State Police Detectives assigned to the DA’s office and the Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section are investigating the incident.