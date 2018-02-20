Veterans come together at State House to remember Iwo Juma Day

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Battle of Iwo Jima happened 73-years-ago this month.

It’s known as one of the bloodiest battles in U.S. history. Nearly 7,000 Americans were killed and 26,000 others wounded in the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II.

Now veterans are coming together to remember their fallen comrades.



Dozens of veterans and service members gathered with lawmakers at the State House Tuesday for the Iwo Jima Day observance event.



Most of the surviving marines who fought in the battle of Iwo Jima more than 70-years-ago are in their 90s, but some came to the ceremony to honor their fallen comrades.



One World War II veteran spoke at the ceremony. Half of the men in his platoon lost their lives in the battle.



“Every single day of my life, I take the time to see in my mind and remember each one of those 22 boys,” Larry Kirby told 22News.

Every year, the Governor proclaims February 19 as Iwo Jima Day.