Springfield’s residents on alert after sightings of wandering coyotes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – People have been seeing coyotes in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres.

Residents told 22News coyotes were a top item of concern at a recent community policing meeting.

They said a coyote mauled a deer in the sixteen acres area in the last few months.

22News spoke with one neighbor who said he saw a pack of around ten coyotes walking down Clearbrook road.

Walter Gould says, “A lot of people up here have small dogs, a lot of elderly walk their dogs around the neighborhood. So a lot of people are concerned. We’ve had problems on patrick, on Corchoran, Shadybrook, Bradley Road, Clearbrook, and Wachusett.”

During coyote- mating season, pet owners are urged to keep animals on leashes, and not let them out into the yard. Feeding pets indoors can also help prevent attracting coyotes.