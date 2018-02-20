Springfield resource center providing free acupuncture treatment to hurricane victims

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Gandara Center teamed up with an acupuncturist to provide some relief for victims of the Hurricane in Puerto Rico.

Hurricane survivors were welcomed to the Springfield Family Resource Center to receive a free acupuncture treatment. Acupuncture has been known to help provide physical and emotional relief for trauma victims.

“There are five points and each one of these five points treats a major system of the body so its a way of addressing the trauma for the whole body,” said Nancy Edwards, licensed acupuncturist.

In these treatments, acupuncture needles were applied to patients’ ears to help reduce stress, anxiety, and sleeping problems.