Springfield police looking to identify Big Y shoplifting suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are looking to identify a shoplifting suspect who allegedly threatened a store employee with a needle.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the suspect stole items from the Big Y store on St. James Avenue on Saturday. When confronted, Walsh said he pulled a needle out of his pocket and threatened an employee.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information, you’re asked to call the Springfield Police Department at 413-787-6355.