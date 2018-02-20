Springfield Parks Department celebrating 40 years of “Fabulous February”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This week the Springfield Parks Department is celebrating 40 years of February Family events.

On Tuesday, Springfield residents were invited to go ice skating with the Thunderbirds. People were able to skate with the Thunderbirds mascot, Boomer, and members of the team.

Goalie Samuel Montembeault told 22News what advice he would give to young hockey players.

“I’d say just have fun cause when you go out there and have fun everything is a lot easier,” Montembeault said. “Just do what you do best and always believe in your dreams.”

Several other events will be held throughout the week to celebrate 40 years of winter activities in Springfield.

You can find a list of the activities on the City of Springfield’s website.