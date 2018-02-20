South Hadley to decide on lawsuit against opioid manufacturers at town meeting

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Town of South Hadley will be meeting Tuesday night to decide whether they will be filing a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers.

South Hadley may be joining other communities in western Massachusetts to hold manufacturers accountable for massive economic damages to cities and towns.



The Massachusetts Opioid Litigation Attorneys is a group of local and national law firms filing suit against the worlds larger manufacturers and distributors.



South Hadley Town Administrator Mike Sullivan told 22News damages awarded from the lawsuit are meant to cover a city or town’s expenses for things like emergency services, the opioid-overdose antidote known as naloxone, addiction treatment and other costs related to opioid addiction.



“This is an opportunity for communities to band together and let drug manufacturers know that we would like to make sure that they give fair warning and reveal all side effects of drugs,” said Michael Sullivan, South Hadley Town administrator.



The Select Board will decide whether to file the lawsuit at their town hall meeting at 7 p.m.



South Hadley would join Greenfield, Easthampton and 30 other municipalities across the state that have signed on to the lawsuit.