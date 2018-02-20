Skiers and riders are loving the “soft conditions” at Berkshire East

CHARLEMONT, Mass. (WWLP)- It was spring skiing at Berkshire East Tuesday.

The 60 degree temperatures made for hat-less skiing for February vacation.

“We got a school vacation and we really wanted to ski we are a pretty serious skiing family, said Norman Walker of Fairfield, CT. “Usually they got this mountain taking care of no matter what the weather conditions.”

The trails are a combination of man-made snow and fresh snow from last weekend. The warm weather brought trail-grooming operations to a halt. Berkshire East said Tuesday’s soft conditions made it easier to control your skis or snowboard, which helps when you’re coming to a stop or making turns.

“Today you can trust your edges, nothing to worry about you can just glide right down the hill,” said Tyler Milne of Suffield, CT.

There’s no snow-making when temperatures are this warm, but Berkshire East told 22News they have enough man-made snow to get them through the rest of winter.

“We work all year, we know that here in Southern New England, sometimes you get these warmer days,” said Gabe Porter-Henry, Director of Marketing for Berkshire East. “We made enough snow to survive this and on days like today, it’s wonderful the sun is out, the skiing is great.”

Porter-Henry told 22News they plan to resume snow-making operations when temperatuers drop below freezing Thursday night. He expects these “soft conditions” to last the rest of the week.