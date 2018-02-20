Route 5 becoming more dangerous for drivers, damaging potholes to blame

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News went on pothole patrol on Riverdale Street, where a woman had just hit a pothole and had to call the tow truck because her tire was destroyed.

She said she couldn’t see the pothole before she drove over it.

“There’s a huge pothole,” Cynthia Lavigne of West Springfield told 22News. “About maybe two to three feet long and about a foot deep. And it was covered by a puddle because it rained. And I ran over it and yeah, my tire, I need a whole new tire.”

Lavigne said she drives Route 5 a lot in West Springfield, and this is the worst pothole season she can remember.

She said she hopes DPW crews take advantage of the good weather and repair the potholes.