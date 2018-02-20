Route 5 becoming more dangerous for drivers, damaging potholes to blame

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News went on pothole patrol on Riverdale Street, where a woman had just hit a pothole and had to call the tow truck because her tire was destroyed.

She said she couldn’t see the pothole before she drove over it.

More potholes, more problems!

“There’s a huge pothole,” Cynthia Lavigne of West Springfield told 22News. “About maybe two to three feet long and about a foot deep. And it was covered by a puddle because it rained. And I ran over it and yeah, my tire, I need a whole new tire.”

Lavigne said she drives Route 5 a lot in West Springfield, and this is the worst pothole season she can remember.

What is causing all the potholes to form?

She said she hopes DPW crews take advantage of the good weather and repair the potholes.

