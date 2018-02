We all know John O’Brien as part of the Bax and O’Brien morning show on Rock 102, but he’s been out for awhile after having open heart surgery. During treatment for cancer, doctors found that O’Brien had an aortic aneurysm, and had to have surgery to repair it. As we continue our coverage of American Heart Month, 22News anchor Barry Kriger had the chance to sit down with John O’Brien to talk about his surgery and aortic aneurysm.

