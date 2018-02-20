Record broken as temperatures reach mid-60s

(WWLP) – We have broken a record! Temperatures have reached 65 degrees, breaking the old record high for February 20 of 62 degrees, which was set in 1994.

22News Meteorologist Nick Bannin says temperatures could get even warmer as the afternoon continues.

More record-breaking warm temperatures are possible Wednesday as well. The 22News Storm Team is forecasting highs in the upper 60s. If we can get sunshine earlier than we expect, then 70 degrees is possible!

The record high for February 21 at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee is 59 degrees set in 1981.