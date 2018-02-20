Proposed bill to make eating out easier for people with seafood allergies

BOSTON (WWLP) – As many as 15 million people have food allergies in the U.S.



Eating in restaurants can put people with food allergies at risk for an allergic reaction, an incident that can sometimes be deadly.

Lawmakers are considering a bill that would require businesses to use separate fryers for seafood.



Shellfish is one of the most common food allergens.



If you’re allergic to seafood you may think twice before ordering french fries or onion rings off the menu at a restaurant that also serves seafood. Businesses may use the same fryer to cook a shellfish dish and other non-seafood items on the menu.



But a bill before the Public Health Committee could prevent this from happening in Massachusetts.



The bill requires food establishments to prepare seafood in separate fryers. State Rep. Diana DiZoglio filed the bill by request of a constituent.



The Public Health Committee held a hearing on the bill at the state house on Tuesday but no one came to testify on the bill.

The committee will review the bill before making recommendations.