Pittsfield man pleads not guilty to first degree murder

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Pittsfield man pleaded not guilty in Berkshire Superior Court to first degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 39-year-old Paul Henry.

According to Berkshire District Attorney’s Office spokesman Fred Lantz, JC Chadwell also pleaded not guilty to one count of illegal possession of a firearm. The judge ordered that he be held at the Berkshire County House of Correction without the right to bail.

Chadwell is accused of shooting and killing Henry on July 4, 2017, in the area of Durant Park.

