Non-profit offers ID cards for autistic children, elderly with dementia

SUFFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – A foundation in Suffield is teaming up with the Suffield Police Department to keep vulnerable populations safe.

The Foundation for Exceptional Children of Suffield are issuing identification cards to the Suffield by the River elderly care home and to families with autistic children.

Their identification is on the cards and is linked to the Suffield Police Department. People with autism or a memory loss disease like dementia who are lost or found wandering can be returned safely home.

“If they happen to go missing, we can get all of their information right to the police right away,” FECS co-founder Susan Davis explained. “And we can cut down response time and recovery time, and actually get them home to their caregivers.”

A similar program is run in South Hadley with the MedicAlert Foundation.