New regulations designed to keep kids safe from lead poisoning

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Lead paint has been banned from homes for decades, but many older houses still have traces of lead paint, which can be poisonous.

Each year, thousands of children in Massachusetts test positive for lead in their blood. 22News spoke with a lead inspector in the area, Eileen Manley of Emerald Lead Testing, who said that Chicopee, Springfield, and Holyoke happen to be “high-risk” communities in the Pioneer Valley. That is because many homes in those cities were built before lead paint use was banned in 1978.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health changed regulations December 1 to lower the threshold for lead poisoning in children. Before regulations changed, the lead poisoning threshold was set at 25 micrograms per deciliter. Now, it is only 10 micrograms per deciliter.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, lead poisoning can cause learning disabilities, behavioral problems, and at high levels- death.

Renovation activities undertaken in older homes, such as sanding and demolition, can create hazardous lead dust which can affect children and adults.