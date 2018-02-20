New drug to fight HIV

(WOWT) Research at the University of Nebraska Medical Center could possibly lead to a cure for HIV.

In a lab on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus, it’s common to see experts in a variety of fields, such as chemistry and immunology, working together.

This team, led by Dr. Howard Gendelman, developed a drug that has shown promising results in the fight against HIV.

“You’re really killing two birds with one stone. You’re bringing the drug to the site of the disease and releasing the drug slowly to maximize its effect,” said Dr. Gendelman

It’s nano technology crystalized with a twist. The medicine is like a GPS infection tracker with a slow-release timer, and instead of taken daily like most medicine, this injection would only be needed monthly to be effective.

The Nebraska nanomedicine production plant is already operating, and the patients are becoming the biggest beneficiaries of them all.

