More people were outdoors for Tuesday’s unseasonably warm temperatures

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – If you’ve been wanting spring weather, Tuesday’s weather was a gift. 22News saw a lot of people outside on Tuesday running, biking, or just eating outdoors.

Spring is officially a month away, but some warm temperatures came early.

The average high for this time of the year in western Massachusetts is in the mid 30s, and we hit a new record for this date at 65! In addition to a new record, that’s at least 30 degrees above the average for this time of year.

It wasn’t unusual to see people outside, and no winter coat.

“I plan on sitting outside, having a cup of coffee with friends instead of being bundled up inside, maybe go on some extra walks with the dogs,” Christine from Wilbraham said.

Last February, western Massachusetts also got into the 60s and even the 70s, and we’re forecast to get even warmer on Wednesday.