Media professionals attend blessing service at Springfield church

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Journalists from across western Massachusetts were invited to be blessed at Christ Church Cathedral in Springfield on Tuesday.

Members of print, television and radio media attended Tuesday’s Blessing of the Journalists. The first amendment to the constitution was read, along with some scripture.

The church dean told 22News why such a service is so important.

“When we announced that we were going to be doing this we got some calls from people around the world who said please pray for this person and that person, journalists whose lives had been threatened and who are unable to do their job,” said Tom Callard, dean of Christ Church Cathedral.

Tuesday’s service commemorated Frederick Douglas, a 19th century anti-slavery activist and social reformer, and editor of the pro-abolition journal “North Star.”