Many people plan to use this year’s tax returns on debt or savings

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Americans may be running to the banks with their tax refunds this year.

A new GoBankingRates survey says Americans are planning to pay themselves first this tax season.

Americans typically take their tax returns and head straight for the shopping malls. However, this year people are spending their money a little smarter. They’ll be saving or paying off their credit card debts.

Financial Advisor Mark Teed of Raymond James Financial told 22News, “If you put $500 into a ROTH IRA now, and forget about it for the next 30-40 years, it’s worth between 50 and 100,000 dollars. That’s a lot of money if you do it every year, that becomes a lot of money down the road.”

Others who aren’t saving are splitting it between responsibility and recreation.

Stephen Cumberbatch of Springfield said, “Pay off some debts, take the kids out, maybe do a little vacation for the summer.”

The survey found that 70 percent of Americans had less than $1,000 in savings in 2016.

Nearly 80 percent of people say they’ll be saving their refund.

Mark Teed told 22News it could be a sign that Americans are looking to improve their savings habits.

“Now that they’re living 25-30 years in retirement, they’re worried about running out of money,” said Teed.

Millennials are saving, too! Just 2 percent surveyed said they would use their refunds to splurge.