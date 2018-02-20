House fire put out on Shearer Street in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Six people are without a place to stay after a fire on Shearer Street in Palmer Tuesday morning.

Palmer Fire Chief Alan Roy told 22News firefighters were called to 61 Shearer Street just before 11:00 a.m. Everyone was able to get out safely.

Roy said the house was saved, but is “unlivable” at this point. The American Red Cross has been called in to help the residents find somewhere else to stay.

A section of Shearer Street has been closed from Fairview Street to Randall Street due to the fire.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined yet.