Gould’s Sugarhouse begin preparations for maple syrup season

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Gould’s Sugarhouse is worried about the quantity and quality of their maple syrup due to the condition of their maple trees.

Gould’s has been operating in Shelburne Falls for 59 years. This week, they started tapping their 7,000 maples trees this week for sap, which they boil down to make maple syrup.

They use maple tubing to harvest the sap from half their trees, and use buckets for the rest. Larry Gould told 22News he’s worried that the syrup may suffer this season because his trees have been through a lot between last fall and this winter.

“The leaves are crumbling off and falling off so early, before even foliage. It looked like the trees are under stress,” Gould said. “And this winter the high winds are causing a lot of dead wood to be blowing off the trees.”

Gould told 22News they’ve tapped half of their trees so far and are about 10 days ahead of schedule. They plan to start boiling sap on Thursday.

Gould’s Sugarhouse opens March 1.