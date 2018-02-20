Former head of Enfield Community Development Corp charged with theft

ENFIELD, CT (WWLP) – The former executive director of the Enfield Community Development Corporation (ECDC), a non-profit corporation that oversees economic development projects in Enfield, has been charged by a federal criminal complaint with stealing government funds from the ECDC. The ECDC is supported with federal funds administered by the State of Connecticut.

Darrin LaMore, 47, of Enfield, appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joan G. Margolis in New Haven on Friday and was released on a $25,000 bond.

According to court documents, it is alleged that from June 2012 to October 2015 LaMore conspired with an employee of the Town of Enfield to falsify invoices and divert funds intended for economic development in Enfield and apply them to LaMore’s salary, stealing more than $95,000 from the ECDC.

The complaint charges LaMore with theft from a program receiving federal funds, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years.