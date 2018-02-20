Eating healthier and exercising can result in significant heart health improvements

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While heart disease is the number one killer among Americans, it can be different for every patient.



We often hear that heart disease kills more people in the US than any other disease. The statistics are staggering. Each year heart disease kills more than 600,000 people in the U.S. alone.



Cooley Dickinson Hospital cardiologist, Dr. Ali Haider told 22News that, while there are multiple forms of heart disease, one occurs much more frequently than the others.



“Typically we’re talking about coronary heart disease which is the number one killer in the United States for both men and women we’re talking about plaque buildup in the arteries which ultimately will lead to a heart attack or stroke,” said Dr. Ali Haider.

Heart disease kills more people than any form of cancer. But you can minimize your risk with a few lifestyle changes. Watch what you eat, and minimize salt and alcohol intake, two things that can increase your blood pressure.

Cooley Dickinson’s Dr. James Arcoleo told 22News he’s seen huge improvements in some of his patients’ health just by their eating healthier and exercising.

“Not commonly but occasionally we’ll get someone to do a huge massive turnaround,” said Dr. Arcelo. “They lose tons of weight, they’re exercising all the time , they really do exactly what you ask them to do and they basically eliminate most of their medications and a lot of their problems just vanish.”

Medical advances and healthier lifestyle choices have patients experiencing heart problems much later in life.

Symptoms can be different for everyone.

“A lot of people in our practice, they’re not 60’s and 70’s anymore,” Dr. Arcelo told 22News. “They’re in their 80’s and we have a lot of people in their 90’s so it’s not uncommon to have someone come into the practice as a new patient well into their 80’s.”



“When we’re talking about a heart attack we’re talking about people who are having chest pain symptoms, radiating down the left arm, shortness of breath, but not everyone is going to present like that,” Dr. Haider told 22News.

Dr. Haider added that for women, those symptoms can seem much less severe, including shortness of breath, nausea and dizziness.



Talking to your doctor as soon as you experience symptoms can help save your life.