Dog rescued after falling through ice at Five Mile Pond in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters rescued a dog who fell through the ice at Five Mile Pond Tuesday afternoon.

Our 22News crew was there when the dog, a black lab mix named Nora, was pulled out of the water.

SFD ice rescue of Lab retriever named Nora pic.twitter.com/2IInnOVeYS — SPRINGFIELD FIRE (@SFD_HQ) February 20, 2018

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News Nora ran out onto the ice, and the owner ran out to retrieve her. While doing so, Nora fell through into the icy water.

The owner was able to stay on top of the ice.

Leger said everyone is okay, but it serves as a reminder to stay off the ice.

Firefighters used a rescue sled to get Nora out of the icy water.