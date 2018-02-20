Discontinuation of state’s healthy food program could affect SNAP customers

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s Healthy Incentives Program will be coming to an end.

One of the co-owners at The Simple Gifts Farm in Amherst told 22News the suspension of this program will affect their customers who use the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to buy their products.



SNAP is a federal nutrition program that helps you stretch your food budget and buy healthy food.



The incentives program matches purchases of local fruits and vegetables at farmers markets and stands.



David Tepfer, co-owner of Simple Gifts Farm, told 22News how the suspension of this program will affect his business.



“What we’re about is selling vegetables to as many people in the community as we can,” Tepfer told 22News. “We sell less because of the suspension of the program and the people we serve are eating less because of it.”



The health incentives program was initially supposed to be a three year program that began in April 2017.



Many hope that passage of the new state budget, will keep this program alive.