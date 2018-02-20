Cougar caught on video peeking inside window

MILWAUKEE, WI (NBC News) — A security camera caught a cougar sneaking a peek inside a Wisconsin home.

The homeowners called the department of natural resources over the weekend when they spotted the cougar lying under a pine tree in their backyard.

When officers arrived they confirmed the animal was a cougar, but could not neutralize the 50 pound feline because of the surrounding homes and thick brush.

DNR agents returned to the home early Sunday morning for another attempt to capture it, but the animal was no longer there.

DNR officers estimate the cougar is about a year old.

They were able to track it to the southeast but lost its trail.

Officers believe it is the same cougar that was spotted in Washington County two weeks ago.