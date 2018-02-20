Connecticut woman saws handgun in two

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven woman, determined to keep her own gun from getting into the wrong hands, sawed her weapon in two.

Former School Teacher Amanda Meyer told News 8 via Skype that she was moved to take action in the wake of the Florida school massacre.

“I had decided to do it before the Parkland shooting happened but I couldn’t bring myself to do it. And it was after that and reading the negativity on social media and realizing that I didn’t want to be part of that club anymore that finally drove me to do it,” she said.

Meyer says she plans to turn in her destroyed handgun to police.

