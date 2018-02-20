Local veteran fighting to prevent PVTA service changes

(WWLP) – As the Pioneer Valley Transit Authority (PVTA) considers service cuts, those who use it are starting to get worried.

West Springfield resident, David Houke relies on the PVTA to take him to and from work everyday. However, when he found out the service is considering 25% fare hikes, and service cuts to address a possible $3.1 million budget deficit, it could eliminate one of his routes.

“It’s called the X90 and it goes into Chicopee on Memorial and that’s the one I take on Saturday’s,” Houke said.

Houke is a veteran, who can only afford public transportation. He said he wants to get the message out that the new changes would be an inconvenience to not only him, but also to people with disabilities who can’t drive.

“The availability of them having those less routes is going to make their travel a lot tougher,” Houke added.

Others 22News spoke to agree that there has to be another way to save money.

“People who are disabled, who are veterans, these are essential services that effectively might as well have their wheelchair pulled out from under them,” Turners Falls resident, Jason Gallagher said.

22 News called the PTVA on this matter. We’ll let you know what they’re planning when we hear back.