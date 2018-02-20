Chicopee City Council to accept $15,000 Bookmobile donation

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – On Tuesday, Chicopee City Council will be asked to approve an order from Mayor Richard Kos to accept a donation for Chicopee’s Bookmobile.

According to Special Projects Manager Benjamin Strepka, the donation from Polish National Credit Union is the fourth installment of $15,000 towards the bank’s $75,000 commitment.

The bookmobile, which is the only one in western Massachusetts, hit the road in 2015 and will celebrate its fourth year of use on June 29. Since its start, librarians have checked out 29,811 items to its nearly 29,000 customers, and have had more than 250 people sign up annually for the mobile library’s summer reading program.

In addition to providing year round access to books, the library also provides access to Wi-Fi, iPads, the entire CWMARS catalog, as well as activities and games.

According to library director Nancy Contois, the Bookmobile will be expanding the summer schedule for July and August.

“We look forward to engaging many more customers, again, this summer with our stops at local parks, the Farmer’s Market, and community events,” Contois said.