Cannabis Control Commission approves licensing and “seed to sale” software contracts

BOSTON (WWLP)—Massachusetts is preparing to roll out the state’s recreational marijuana industry. Before pot shops can open, Massachusetts will need software for licensing and tracking cannabis plants and products from “seed to sale.”

The Cannabis Control Commission Tuesday approved contracts with two companies that will provide software necessary to get the industry up and running. The Commission will get licensing software from Salem-based JD Software, and seed-to-sale software called Metrc from Florida-based Franwell. California, Colorado and Nevada use the system which enables government agencies to track marijuana plants and products and ensure the law is being enforced.

“Getting the contracts done as quickly as you guys did gave us a good chance of getting done on time,” the Commission’s Chair Steven Hoffman said.

Metrc will cost $65,000 per year for the state to license the system. There will also be licensee fees, including a $40 per month service fee and charges for plant and packaging tags. But it’s unclear yet as to who will pay for these costs: the Commission or the licensees.

“The Commission could choose to assume or absorb that $40 a month per licensee service fee. The Commission could also entertain the concept of paying for the tags themselves,” the Commission’s Executive Director Shawn Collins said.

The Commission plans to take up the issue at their next meeting.

They will meet again next week to discuss their draft regulations for the industry. They have until March 15th to finalize those regulations.