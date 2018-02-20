Bulletproof backpack sales jump after Florida school shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts company that makes bulletproof backpacks said they’ve seen a spike in sales since last week’s shooting in Florida.



Following one of the deadliest school shootings in American history, sales have spiked for BulletBlocker backpacks, backpack inserts, and binder inserts, as parents search for ways to protect their kids.

“You don’t want to think about that,” said Nikita Drummers of Springfield. “About your kids going to school and there possibly being a shooting. Especially kids this young, they don’t know no better. They don’t know how to run. Yeah, that’s scary. That’s scary.”



Massachusetts-based BulletBlocker said they’ve seen a 30 percent increase in sales since the shooting in Florida, with their bulletproof backpacks being the most popular item.

Bulletproof backpacks range from around $200 to $500.

The company said they filled orders in Springfield this week.

Parents say they’re looking for a little peace of mind, and protection.



“I have kids in school, and I think about them no doubt,” said Richard Kagan of Chicopee. “When you send them off to school, you hope things are gonna go well, but that’s all you can do in some cases.”



The company does sell bulletproof items in addition to backpacks for under $100.