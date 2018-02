Bikers Againist Child Abuse has a mission to “Empower children to not live in fear of the world around them”. Deaner and Chopper shared more about their upcoming benefit dinner.

Spaghetti Dinner to benefit Bikers Against Child Abuse

March 3rd, 4 – 9pm

Hadley American Legion

Western Mass. B.A.C.A. – Bikers Against Child Abuse

PO Box 281 Wendell, Ma 01379-0281

413-320-0498

bacaworld.org