Behind the scenes: Chefs prep for thousands in PyeongChang

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (WOOD)- Olympians aren’t the only ones who spend hours and hours preparing to perform on the biggest stage in sports.

With tens of thousands of members of the media from all over the world covering the games, somebody has to feed them.

Tim Ebenhoe has been preparing thousands of meals every day in PyeongChang. Like nearly everyone else working at the Olympics, he’s enduring the grind.

“You’re on your feet 12, 13, 14 hours a day,” he said.

Ebenhoe is one of the chefs from all over the world that Behind the Scenes Catering brought to the Olympics.

“(There are) quite a few from Australia, a few from London, a few from the United States,” Ebenhoe said.

Those chefs are feeding around 800 NBC employees in PyeongChang.

On one shift, Ebenhoe was the saucier for a meal that included pasta, fish and more than 200 pounds of chicken.

“It’s a lot. It’s a lot of food going in and out,” he said. “It’s hard to wrap your mind around it.”

The quantity they have to cook is a small challenge compared to getting just the right flavor to the food. The chefs have limited options when it comes to spices.

“We have about five different ones, that’ll be it,” Ebenhoe said. “You do what you can with it. So, like yesterday, we were out of honey. I went to maple syrup.”

It all sounds so glamorous: flying to a foreign country to work the Olympics.

But so far, Ebenhoe hasn’t seen a single event — although he hopes to before the games are through.

Even if he doesn’t, this will be an experience he remembers long after he serves up his last meal in PyeongChang.