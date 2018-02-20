Average E.R. wait times at our local hospitals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News received several e-mails from viewers complaining of long wait times at hospital emergency rooms.

22News looked into data compiled about our local hospitals. We referred to data collected between 2016 and 2017 from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

According to data from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the average emergency room wait time, until you’re seen by a doctor, is 24 minutes at Berkshire Medical Center, 40 minutes at Holyoke Hospital, 44 minutes at Baystate Medical Center and 90 minutes at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. The time it takes until your treated and go home or are admitted can be much longer.

AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield told 22News they often get patients who should be in the emergency room.

“The stigma is nobody wants to wait 8 to 10 hours in an emergency room so they will overlook that fact that they are very seriously inured and they will come to urgent care and it’s our job to appropriately assess them and make sure they get the level of care that they need that is safe,” explained Borhot.

Urgent Care provides a range of medical services.

“I think an urgent care would be maybe strep throat,” said Brenda Luduc of Southwick. “Maybe you’ve fallen and think you twisted you ankle or maybe you need stitches were an emergency room would be more life threatening and absolutely you’d need to wait longer at an emergency room.”

AFC Urgent Care treats cuts and bruises, cold symptoms, and performs physicals and lab work. You can also come to urgent care if you think you’ve broken a bone. They can X-ray it for you in the office, but you may still need to undergo surgery at the hospital.

AFC Urgent care told 22News you should definitely go to the emergency room for chest pain, breathing problems, excessive bleeding or any serious trauma.

And according to that same data, for Massachusetts overall, the average wait time at the emergency room is 35 minutes.