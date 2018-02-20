Agawam assisted living facility protecting residents and staff from the flu

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Heritage Woods in Agawam offered flu shots for both its residents and staff.

Care providers have also increased awareness in hand hygiene, posting several hand sanitizers stations throughout the facility.

They’re also washing down wheelchairs and door handles to help avoid spreading germs.

“Hand hygiene is your biggest defense against the flu, and residents who have any symptoms that we’re concerned for, we encourage them to stay in their room,” Care Director for Heritage Woods Angela Coderre told 22News.

Heritage Woods saw one resident with the flu in November.