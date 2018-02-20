37th CT Flower & Garden Show

Discover new flower, garden, and design ideas for your house or apartment at this year’s CT Flower & Garden Show, which begins February 22nd! Seminar Speaker Len Giddix and General Manager of Magic Wings Butterfly Conservatory & Gardens Kathy Fiore shared the details.

CT Flower & Garden Show

“Breath of Spring”

Thursday, Feb. 22 – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23 & Saturday, Feb. 24 – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Connecticut Convention Center

100 Columbus Blvd. in Hartford – Exit 29A off I-91

CTFlowerShow.com

