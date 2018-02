LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Two lanes on I-91S in Longmeadow are temporarily closed for a bridge inspection.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, the two left lanes will be closed for about two hours.

#MAtraffic Route I-91 S/B in #Longmeadow, 2 left lanes closed for approx 2 hours for bridge inspection. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 20, 2018

MassDOT said the bridge inspection is near the Connecticut state line and is expected to be done by midday.

